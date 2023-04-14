IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 23 Runs

Clinical spells from bowlers following superb ton from England star Harry Brooks (55-ball-100) powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to 23-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 19 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at iconic Eden Gardens on Friday (April 14). Brooks is now the first and only cricketer to score a century in both PSL & IPL. It wasn’t meant for Rinku Singh (31-ball 58) tonight who almost pulled off another miracle tonight but it was well out of reach for him by the time he got on strike.

Chasing 229 – highest total put up by a team in IPL 2023 so far – Kolkata were off to a horrible start as Bhuvneshwar and Jansen rocked them with the new ball as KKR slipped to 20/3. Skipper Rana then took SRH bowlers to the cleaners in the middle order, after which a late assault from Rinku got fans’ hopes up. But Hyderabad’s death bowling today was a lot better.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bowl first against Hyderabad after which SRH dished out a super batting display. England batting star Harry Brook, who was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore after his exploits in Pakistan, notched up his first century of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to help his team pile up a mammoth 228 for 4 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Hyderabad got their best ever start in the season by hitting four fours and two sixes inside the first three overs.

Brooks almost got out when he was batting on 45. He made most of the lifeline by smashing 12 fours and three sixes to attain 55-ball-100. No doubt that the KKR bowlers tonight helped Brooks find his lost rhythm back as he could score just 29 runs in his first three matches in IPL 2023.

Apart from Brooks, another SRH star who was brilliant with the bat against KKR was Aiden Markram. The Hyderabad captain played a captain’s knock, scoring a quickfire 26-ball fifty and also stitched up a 47-balls 72 run partnership with Brooks. The duo raced to quick fifties to keep their run-rate near the 10-run mark. After Markram returned to pavilion, Abhishek Sharma (32; 17b) provided fine support to Brooks as the duo added up 72 runs (33b) to pile on KKR’s misery.

Heinrich Klaasen then played a cameo of 16 not out in six balls as SRH dished out a superlative batting display.