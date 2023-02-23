IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Appoints Aiden Markram As Captain

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday announced South African all-rounder Aiden Markram as captain of the team in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The franchise was in search of a new skipper following the release of Kane Williamson prior to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction.

Markram has significant leadership experience, recently leading the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the SA20 title in January 2022. He also led the South Africa U-19 team to glory in 2014 and was even the captain of the national team for a brief while.