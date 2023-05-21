IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Crosses 11,000 Runs Milestone, Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma scripted history as he became only the second Indian batter to cross the milestone of 11,000 runs in the T20s and also joined Virat Kohli in the high-profile list.

The Mumbai-based batter reached this milestone in the 69th game of the IPL 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday where he led the team from the front and scored 56 off 36 balls.

Mumbai were chasing a total of 201 runs and they got it easily with the help of Rohit Sharma’s fifty and Cameroon Green’s hundred.

Mumbai’s skipper collected his second half-century of the season, guiding his team to a fantastic win by eight wickets.

Virat Kohli – 11864

Rohit Sharma – 11009*

Shikhar Dhawan – 9645

Suresh Raina – 8654

Robin Uthappa – 7272