IPL 2023: RCB Beat MI By 8 Wickets In Season Opener

Royal Challengers Bangalore started off their IPL 2023 season with a win over Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday.

It was a convincing win for RCB who first invited MI to bat first before tighetening the screws on them by taking 3 wickets inside the powerplay.

Even though Tilak Varma’s outstanding innings worth 84 helped Mumbai make a comeback of sorts as the Blue and Gold Brigade scored 171/7 in their 20 overs.

The Bangalore openers though made an easy work of the run chase with both Virat Kohli (82*) and Faf du Plessis (73) scoring half-centuries.

In the end, Bangalore chased down the total with 22 balls to spare, bringing up an 8-wicket victory.