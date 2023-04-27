IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings By 32 Runs

Rajasthan Royals beat the Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in match number 37 of IPL 2023 on Thursday.

While RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first, the team proved his decision to be the correct one as they posted a record total at this venue, scoring 202/5, surpassing the previous best of 197.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the leading run-getter for Rajasthan in this match as he posted 77 off 43 balls and helped the home team off to a superb start along with Jos Buttler at the other end. Even though Chennai did comeback in the middle overs, the finishing touches provided by Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15) and Devdutt Padikkal (27 off 13) were enough to propel RR past 200.

In the run chase, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 47 off 29 but the other in-form top-order batters struggled. Devon Conway made 8 off 16 balls, and Ajinkya Rahane scored 15 off 13 deliveries. Middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu also couldn’t score big and departed for a 2-ball duck.

However, innings from Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja kept CSK in the game before they left themselves too much to do with 37 needed to win from 7 balls.