IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When and where to watch

New Delhi: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 31 and the season opener will see defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match begins at 7:30 PM IST while the opening ceremony takes place at 6 PM IST.

When will the IPL 2023 opening ceremony take place?

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31, 6 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2023 opening ceremony take place?

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where will the IPL 2023 opening ceremony be broadcasted live on television in India?

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be broadcasted live on television in India through the Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of IPL 2023 opening ceremony be available in India?

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be streamed live in India on JioCinema.