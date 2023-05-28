IPL 2023 Final I GT vs CSK: Final To Be Played On Reserve Day After Rain Plays Spoilsport In Ahmedabad

The Final of the TATA IPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow.

The toss for the Indian Premier League final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was delayed due to heavy downpour on Sunday.

It began drizzling just about half an hour before the toss time and the ground staff was quick to cover the centre with two separate layers of sheets, along with covering the areas of run-ups for fast bowlers.

But the intensity of downpour picked up heavily, along with thunder and lightning soon, and the fans who had filled up the stands in large numbers, were forced to look for cover and retreat into the stands. Huge puddles of water were also seen adjacent to the centre strip which remained uncovered.

The defending champions Gujarat Titans had topped the points table after the 70-match league round, finishing as the only team to have won 10 out of 14 matches and 20 points. Chennai Super Kings had finished second with 17 points.