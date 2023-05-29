IPL 2023 Final I CSK vs GT: Rain Stops Chennai’s 215-Run Chase Vs Gujarat In Ahmedabad

The start of CSK’s chase delayed a bit due to drizzle. CSK’s Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad started the proceedings for their team.

Chasing the mammoth 215-run target in an IPL Final won’t be an easy task for them. They can’t afford too many dot balls and need to score runs at a quick pace.

Gujarat Titans set a mammoth target of 215 for the Chennai Super Kings. This will take some beating and we’re in for an entertaining run-chase in the FINAL folks.

Chennai Super Kings are 4/0 (0.3 overs). Stay tuned for UPDATES!