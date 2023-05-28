IPL 2023 Final Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings & Closing Ceremony Today

Ahmedabad: The 16th edition of Indian Premier League is about to come to an end. The grand finale of IPL 2023 will take place on Sunday, 28 May at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will be a treat to the eyes. It is being expected that many renowned Bollywood actors, singers, and performers will grace the occasion with their amazing performances.

The IPL 2023 Final match will be played between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the winner of the Qualifier 2, that will be declared in today’s match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

The IPL 2023 Final match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The final match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Final match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Final match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will start at 6 pm.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, music composer A. R. Rahman, Indian rapper Divine, singer King and several other artists are expected to perform during the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony.