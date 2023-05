IPL 2023 Final | CSK opt to bowl against GT after captain MS Dhoni wins toss

GT vs CSK IPL Final Live: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League final.

GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha aiming to give Gujarat a solid start against Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Gujarat Titans Playing XI