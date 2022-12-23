IPL 2023 Auction: Sam Curran Gets Highest Ever Bid, Sold To PBKS For 18.5 Cr | Cameron Green; Ben Stokes Top Paid

Kochi: The Indian Premier League 2023 mini-auction started in Kochi on Friday (December 23). A total of 405 have been will go under the hammer but only 87 of them will get the slots remaining among the 10 teams ahead the 2023 season.

There have been quite a few developments so far with 3 players breaking the IPL all time bidding record. England all rounder Sam Curran became the highest ever IPL buy when Punjab Kings broke the bank and brought him for Rs 18.50 crore. Australian Cameron Green followed suit to Mumbai Indians after he was sold for Rs 17.5 crore and Chennai Super Kings pulled off the Ben Stokes deal for Rs 16.25 crore.

Sam Curran, Cameron Green and Ben Stokes combine together and break all previous IPL records! This auction so far has given us the three highest-paid players in the league.

Earlier, there was intense bidding war for England’s Harry Brook between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ultimately, SRH bought him for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore. They also bought Mayank Agarwal For Rs 8.25 crore. Kane Williamson has been sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore. Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane was picked by Chennai Super Kings For his base price of Rs 50 lakh. Joe Root and Rillee Rossouw went sold. This year’s auction will see 405 players going under the hammer. However, there are only 87 slots available to the teams, with a total purse of INR 183.15 crores.