IPL 2023 Auction: Full List of Players Released; Check Details

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the players that have been shortlisted and would be auctioned off. The 2023 season’s mini Indian Premier League auction will take place in Kochi on December 23.

Following consultation with the 10 teams, a total of 405 players, including 132 foreign players, have been shortlisted.

The BCCI stated that as many as 991 players had signed up for the IPL 2023 auction after the clubs confirmed their retained and released players in November. After the teams submitted their requests, 36 additional players were added to the list of 369 shortlisted players.

After all 10 teams completed their retentions, 87 places will be up for grabs in the IPL 2023 auction. With a budget of Rs 42.25 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the auction as the richest team.

Based on their base price, players have been categorised, with Rs 2 crore being the highest group. Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1 crore are the following two categories. Additionally, uncapped players are now permitted to list themselves for more than Rs 20 lakh as their base price.

England has the most players on the shortlist with 27, followed by South Africa and Australia with 22 and 21 players, respectively. While Bangladesh and Ireland each have four shortlisted players, the Netherlands and the UAE only have one player each. Two players apiece from Zimbabwe and Namibia are also on the list.

With the highest base price of Rs 2 crore, 19 players are included, followed by 11 players at Rs 1.5 crore and 20 players at Rs 1 crore.

The 2 Cr Club

Ben Stokes (England)

Phil Salt (England)

Sam Curran (England)

Tom Banton (England)

Chris Jordan (England)

Adil Rashid (England)

Jamie Overton (England)

Craig Overton (England)

Tymal Mills (England)

Cameron Green (Australia)

Travis Head (Australia)

Chris Lynn (Australia)

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies)

Jason Holder (West Indies)

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

James Neesham (New Zealand)

Adam Milne (New Zealand)

PLAYERS WITH Rs 1.5 CRORE BASE PRICE

Harry Brook (England)

Will Jacks (England)

Dawild Malan (England)

Jason Roy (England)

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Jhye Richardson (Australia)

Adam Zampa (Australia)

Riley Meredith (Australia)

Sean Abbot (Australia)

Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australia)

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

PLAYERS WITH RS 1 CRORE BASE PRICE