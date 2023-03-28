IPL 2023: Archer In, Bumrah Out As Mumbai Indians Look For Turnaround

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians will be hoping that Jofra Archer hits top form in the absence of an injured Jasprit Bumrah as the record five-time champions aim to turn things around after a horrendous last season.

Mumbai Indians endured an inexplicably poor IPL 2022, finishing last with just four wins and 10 losses in 14 games.

Indeed, it was the worst performance by Mumbai Indians who finished last — for the first time ever across all 15 editions.

Mumbai’s poor show coincided with their captain’s worst season as well. Never before in history of IPL had Rohit Sharma finished a season without a fifty, and in IPL 2022, MI’s run-machine at the top recorded his lowest numbers since the competition began: a mere 268 runs at a forgettable average of 19.14.

The masterful Bumrah, who saved some blushes with the ball for Mumbai Indians with 15 wickets in 14 outings, will miss IPL 2023 after undergoing a back surgery.

Bumrah’s absence, despite the availability of the menacing Jofra Archer, cannot be filled. Additionally, MI will also be without Australian pacer Jhye Richardson who has had a hamstring surgery and miss the entire IPL since he is out of action for a few months.

Mumbai were without any frontline spinner last season and the void was certainly felt, which could again be a concern given that the most noticeable name in the roster for this year is of veteran spinner Piyush Chawla, who last played an IPL game two years ago for Chennai Super Kings.