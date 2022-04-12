IPL 2022: Washington Sundar Likely To Miss Next Two Matches

New Delhi: All-rounder Washington Sundar is likely to miss at least the next two IPL matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad after suffering split webbing in his bowling hand, confirmed head coach Tom Moody.

According to reports, Washington got injured and couldn’t bowl his full quota of overs during the match against Gujarat Titans.

“Washington has torn the webbing in his right hand, between his thumb and first finger. We must monitor that over the next two-three days. Hopefully, it isn’t a significant blow. I’d imagine it’d take probably a week or so to settle down,” SRH coach Moody said after the win.

In their next two upcoming outings, Sunrisers will take on Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings on Friday and Sunday, respectively.