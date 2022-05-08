IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: LSG climb to top spot

Pune: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), on Saturday, May 7, defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 75 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

With this win, Lucknow Super Giants dethroned Gujarat Titans and took the top spot in the points table. Both Lucknow and Gujarat have registered 8 wins in 11 matches but the K.L. Rahul-led side has a superior run rate (0.703) than Hardik Pandya’s team (0.120).

On the other hand, KKR have now been pushed to the brink of elimination after their seventh defeat in 11 matches.

Earlier on Saturday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) got back to winning ways after defeating Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After opting to bat first, the Kings put up a competitive score of 189/5 on the board. Jonny Bairstow returned to form after he smashed 56 off 40 with the help of eight fours and one six.

Orange Cap

LSG opener Quinton De Kock entered the top five of the Orange Cap race after scoring fifty against KKR on Saturday. RR’s Jos Buttler is way ahead of everyone with 618 runs to his name, followed by LSG’s KL Rahul, PBKS’ Shikhar Dhawan, DC’s David Warner and De Kock.

Purple Cap

RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal consolidated his position at top with three wickets against PBKS. The leggie is leading the tally with 22 wickets in his kitty, while DC’s Kuldeep Yadav, who is second in the Purple Cap race, is now four wickets behind Chahal with 18 scalps to his name. PBKS’ Kagiso Rabad, SRH’s T Natarajan and RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga are next on the list.