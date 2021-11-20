IPL 2022 To Take Place In India: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Chennai: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Saturday confirmed that Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played in India.

“I know you are all eagerly waiting to watch Chennai Super Kings play at Chepauk. The moment is not very far, the 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting with new teams joining. We have a mega auction coming up to see what the new combination looks like,” said Jay Shah during an event in Chennai.

“When I was invited for this wonderful function, the first thing I was looking forward to seeing was the love and affection of the people of Tamil Nadu having for the franchisee Chennai Super Kings. The connection between fans and the franchisee is magical…Why not…when you are having a captain like MS Dhoni,” Shah said.

“The way Mr. N Srinivasan built the team, it’s not just a team but a family – a family that comes from different parts of the world and sticks together through thick and thin. A lot of credit for CSK’s success over the years will go to Mr. Srinivasan because he stood by his team through difficult times. MS Dhoni is the heartbeat and backbone of CSK,” he said.

“Mahi is the most successful captain India has ever produced. The system that he has set and the culture the team has developed will always give a result – be it for India or for Chennai Super Kings. The bond he has built and the legacy he has created will stay for ages,” he added.