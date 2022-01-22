IPL 2022 To Be Held In India Without Crowd: BCCI Sources

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season will be held in India itself but again without spectators, informed top sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that if the COVID-19 subsides in the country, then the board will go ahead with hosting the IPL 2022 in India.

“IPL 2022 will be held in India and the tournament will be staged without crowds in attendance. Likely venues for IPL 2022 are Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Club of India (CCI), DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and if needed, we can look at Pune as well,” the source said.

As per a report in The Times of India, the BCCI is also keeping South Africa as a backup option. The 2nd edition of the T20 league was played in SA due to General Elections in India.

The IPL player registration closed on January 20 and a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas) have signed up to be part of the 2022 player auction.

The two-day mega auction will see 10 teams bidding for some of the finest talents in world cricket.