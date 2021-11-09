IPL 2022: Sanjay Bangar Named RCB Head Coach

New Delhi: Former India batsman and batting coach Sanjay Bangar has been appointed the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Royal Challengers Bangalore announces the appointment of Sanjay Bangar as head coach for the upcoming season. Bangar will be taking over the reins from Mike Hesson, who remains with the team in his existing role as Director of Cricket Operations. Hesson had donned an additional role of Head Coach for the second leg of the IPL 2021 in UAE,” the RCB tweeted.

Sanjay Bangar named Head Coach of RCB Mike Hesson speaks about the appointment of RCB’s Head Coach while Sanjay Bangar addresses the fans explaining his plans for the mega auction and the 2022 season, on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/wkm7VbizTV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 9, 2021

Sanjay Bangar has also worked as RCB’s batting consultant in the past edition.