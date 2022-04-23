IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Pravin Amre Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals captain, Rishabh Pant has been fined for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday.

Pant has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the code of the coduct.

Beside Pant, Shardul Thakur has been fined 50 percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

Pravin Amre, Assistant Coach has also been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the Code of Conduct during his team’s match.

Amre admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.