IPL 2022: RCB Players To Sport ‘Go-Green’ Kit Against SRH

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will wear green jersey during their IPL (2022) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

RCB’s men, every year, don the green jersey in one of their matches and this year, all the players and support staff will sport the new kits in a bid to promote awareness about keeping the earth clean and green.

After playing 11 matches, RCB have 12 points to their name are currently sit on the 4th spot. Meanwhile, SRH have played 10 games and have as many points which see them sit in the sixth spot on the IPL 2022 table.