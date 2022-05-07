IPL 2022: RCB Players To Sport ‘Go-Green’ Kit Against SRH
New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will wear green jersey during their IPL (2022) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
“A finer kit you’ll never see,
A finer team there’ll never be…” 🗣🤩
Drop a 🔥 in the comments if you’re loving the Green kits, 12th Man Army! And remember to reduce, reuse and recycle! ♻️#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #GoGreen #ForPlanetEarth pic.twitter.com/9l07EpXJOe
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 7, 2022
RCB’s men, every year, don the green jersey in one of their matches and this year, all the players and support staff will sport the new kits in a bid to promote awareness about keeping the earth clean and green.
After playing 11 matches, RCB have 12 points to their name are currently sit on the 4th spot. Meanwhile, SRH have played 10 games and have as many points which see them sit in the sixth spot on the IPL 2022 table.
