Kane Williamson
IPL 2022: Kane Williamson Leaves Bio-bubble For Birth Of His Child

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson is set to travel to New Zealand for the birth of his second child, the franchise confirmed today.

“Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here’s everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!” SRH tweeted.

In their last match against Mumbai Indians, SRH registered a 3-run win against Rohit Sharma & Co. to keep their playoffs hopes alive. With the win, Hyderabad also ended their five-match losing streak in the 15th edition of the league.

