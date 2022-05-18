IPL 2022: Hyderabad beat Mumbai by 3 runs to keep play-offs hopes alive

Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by three runs in their Indian Premier League match on Tuesday.

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 193 for six. Rahul Tripathi top-scored for SRH with 76 off 44 balls, opener Priyam Garg made 42 off 26 deliveries, while Nicholas Pooran blazed away to 38 off 22.

Ramandeep Singh was the most successful bowler for MI, taking three wickets for 20 runs in three overs at the Wankhede Stadium.

In reply, MI captain Rohit Sharma struck 48 off 36 balls, while his opening partner Ishan Kishan made 43 off 34.

Then, Tim David smashed his way to 46 off just 18 balls before MI finished at 190 for seven. Among SRH bowlers, pacer Umran Malik picked up 3/23.