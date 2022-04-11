IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Becomes Fastest Indian To Smash 100 Sixes

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya has become the fastest Indian to hit 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pandya achieved the feat against SunRisers Hyderabad in the ninth over.

He has also became the third fastest in terms of balls after West Indies greats Chris Gayle and Andre Russell.

While Russell and Gayle reached their respective ‘centuries’ in 657 and 943 balls, Pandya took 1046 balls to take action.

The 28-year-old Pandya is captaining the Gujarat Titans this season.