IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Players Forced Into Isolation After Fresh COVID-19 Case

New Delhi: The players of the Delhi Capitals were once again forced into isolation after a net bowler of the franchise tested positive for COVID-19.

Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play against CSK. The match is scheduled at around 7.30 PM in DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

According to reports, a fresh round of testing took place on Sunday morning with all members of the contingent confined to their rooms.

It is the second time during the IPL 2022 that the Delhi team has been forced into isolation.

Earlier in the season, six members of the franchise including physio Patrick Farhart, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, keeper-batter Tim Seifert and three other non-playing members had tested positive for the virus.

As per the IPL protocol, Delhi Capitals will have to undergo another round of testing and till then all members will have to be isolated in their rooms.