IPL 2022: Andrew Tye Joins Lucknow Super Giants As Replacement For Injured Mark Wood

New Delhi: Andrew Tye has joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a replacement for the injured England pacer Mark Wood for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Wood suffered an elbow injury during England’s first Test against West Indies earlier this month.

LSG – who will be making their IPL debut this season – will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28 when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Tye has represented Australia in 32 T20Is and picked 47 wickets. The right-arm pacer, who has so far played 27 IPL matches and picked 40 wickets, will join LSG for the price of Rs. 1 crore. He is a former Purple Cap winner, having picked up 24 wickets for Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) in IPL 2018. Tye had picked up a hat-trick and taken five wickets on his IPL debut in 2017 for Gujarat Lions against the Rising Pune Supergiant.