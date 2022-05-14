IPL 2022: All-round Punjab crush Bangalore by 54 runs to keep playoff hopes alive

Mumbai: Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow hit blistering knocks as Punjab Kings registered a comprehensive 54-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Put in to bat, Punjab were off to a blistering start with Bairstow hitting a 21-ball half-century. Hasaranga halted the run-scoring flow before Livingstone produced fireworks towards the end.

While Bairstow smashed four boundaries and seven sixes in his knock to start the Punjab Kings innings on an explosive note, his compatriot Livingstone then hammered five fours and four maximums, at the back end to take the Kings over the 200-run mark.

In response, Bangalore managed just 155/9 in 20 overs, with Glenn Maxwell being the top-scorer (35). Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets while Rishi Dhawan and Rahul Chahar plucked two wickets each. Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar also snared one wicket each.