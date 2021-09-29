IPL 2021: The Belief Is Strong Within The Group, Says CSK

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings will look to strengthen their position in the IPL 2021 points table when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match in Sharjah on Thursday (September 30). The Super Kings are at the top with 16 points from 10 matches. The Super Kings have won three matches in UAE this leg – against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

“The way we’ve performed this season compared to last season shows the togetherness of the group. We have a very similar team, not been many changes. To come back this season after where we were last season and to be at the top of the table shows the strength and togetherness of this group. That’s the great thing about this team, every game it’s a different player,” Sam Curran said in ‘Meet the CSK legends with SNJ’.

“We needed 26 from 2 overs. It was fantastic hitting from Jadeja. Last night was a special game where you win off the last ball. I think games where you win from a very tough situation, they’re really good for the team, the energy and the atmosphere.”

Robin Uthappa too lauded Jadeja, who hit a match-winning 22 off 8 balls against KKR.

“A game like yesterday (against KKR) puts into perspective the work we put in as a team. The belief we had within the group even in the dug out, at no point did we have an iota of a doubt that we would go through in that game. Even when Deepak went to bat, we knew he would win it for us. We needed someone to play that kind of an innings, 20-25 off 6-10 balls. Jaddu is tailormade for that situation, he has built into that kind of a player right now,” Uthappa said during the meet and greet session.

“We’ve seen Bravo and Sam play that kind of innings as well. That belief is strong within the group. People would have noticed the kind of improvement Jaddu has gone through as a batter. I think that’s shown in his Test performances and the way he has improved as a batsman in Test cricket. I think there’s a sense of confidence that has come into his game that was highly due for a man as talented as him. He’s a strong match-winner and someone India and CSK are very lucky to have.”

The Super Kings had defeated SRH by seven wickets in their earlier clash this season in Delhi.