IPL 2021 Schedule Announced: Check Fixtures List, Timings & Venues

New Delhi: The IPL Governing Council on Sunday announced the schedule for VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 to be held from April 9 in India.

The first will start in Chennai with a high octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Check the full schedule of the league phase of IPL 2021 season

After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

The World’s Largest Cricket Stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Playoffs as well as the final on 30th May, 2021.

The newly-built stadium that hosted India’s second Pink Ball fixture at home with great grandeur will host its first-ever IPL.

Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each. One of the highlights of this edition of the VIVO IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.

There will be a total of 11 double headers where 6 teams will play three afternoon matches & two teams will play two afternoon matches. The afternoon games are slated for a 3:30 PM IST start while the evening games will have a 7:30 PM IST start.

After hosting the tournament safely and successfully in the UAE last year with all safety protocols in place, the BCCI is confident of hosting the IPL at home with health and safety of players and all people involved being paramount.

The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk. The VIVO IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament.