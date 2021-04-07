IPL 2021: RCB’s Daniel Sams Tests Positive For COVID-19

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s all-rounder Daniel Sams has tested positive for Covid-19, the franchise said on Wednesday.

” Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3rd, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility, ” tweeted the franchise.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols,” the statement added.

Earlier, RCB’s highest run-getter in IPL 2020, Devdutt Padikkal, too, tested positive for the virus and is yet to link up with the squad.