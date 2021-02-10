IPL 2021: RCB Appoints Sanjay Bangar As Batting Consultant

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday announced the appointment of former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar as batting consultant for IPL upcoming season (2021).

“We are delighted to welcome Sanjay Bangar to the RCB Family as a batting consultant for #IPL2021! Welcome aboard, Coach!” tweeted the RCB.

Bangar has the experience of working with team India as well. He was the batting coach of the team led by Virat Kohli until India’s ouster from the World Cup 2019 in the semi-final. He has also worked with the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) before.

The 14th edition of the IPL will be held in India in the second week of April.