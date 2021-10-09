IPL 2021 Playoff Schedule Here: DC To Meet CSK In Qualifier 1 

New Delhi: The league stage of the IPL 2021 has been completed and four teams made into the Playoffs.

The IPL 2021 Playoffs will commence in UAE on September 11.

The last four fixtures of the 14th edition will be played in Dubai and Sharjah among the four best-placed teams in the league stage – Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Dubai will host the IPL 2021 final on October 15.

DC and CSK will compete in the first Qualifier in Dubai on Sunday, followed by RCB and KKR fighting in the Eliminator for a place to play Qualifier 2 on Monday.

The benefit of the Playoff structure is that it gives the top two teams a second chance in case they fumble.

The winner of the Qualifier 1 automatically qualifies for the final, whereas the team coming second gets a second chance to keep their campaign alive.

The loser of Qualifier 1 then faces the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 and the winner of that match meets the winner of Qualifier 1 in the summit clash on Friday, October 15. Needless to say, as the word Eliminator indicates, the team losing that match heads home.

IPL Final – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Friday, October 15

CSK are three-time champions (2010, 2011, 2018), whereas the Knight Riders have lifted the IPL trophy twice earlier (2012, 2014). RCB and DC, however, are yet to win a single IPL championship.