IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Set 156 Runs Target Before KKR

Dubai: Veteran South-African batter Quinton de Kock’s half-century led Mumbai Indians (MI) to score 156 in Match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Suryakumar Yadav who came out to bat at number three failed to leave a mark as he scored just five runs.

Two overs later, de Kock (55) was also dismissed and Mumbai Indians was reduced to 106/3 in the 15th over.

Ishan Kishan (14) might have hit a long six off the bowling of Andre Russell, but he perished in the next over off the bowling of Lockie Ferguson.

In the end, Kieron Pollard scored 21 runs from 15 balls to take Mumbai’s score past the 150-run mark. Chasing a target of 156 runs, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have lost a wicket.