IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Leave For UAE

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians players on Friday left for the UAE to resume training ahead of the second leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

<>

𝙲𝙷𝙴𝙽𝙽𝙰𝙸 ⫸ DELHI ⫸ 𝗨𝗔𝗘 Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost and we are back in Abu Dhabi to complete it. Aala Re! 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/gOHzZLkrFV — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 13, 2021

</>

The remainder of IPL 2021 is slated to be held in the UAE, starting September 19.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings players will also leave for the UAE today to start early preparations for the second phase of IPL 2021. As of August 10th, the CSK camp was awaiting approval from the UAE authorities to leave for the middle-eastern nation.

Worth mentioning, IPL 2021 was postponed earlier this year after multiple teams reported a breach in bio-secure bubbles as players and staff members started returning positive COVID-19 results. It was later decided by the BCCI that the remaining matches of IPL 2021 will be moved to the UAE, keeping in mind the health and safety concerns of all stakeholders.