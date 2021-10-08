IPL 2021: KL Rahul Extends Lead on Orange Cap List

Dubai: Punjab Kings captain – KL Rahul extended his domination on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap – most runs in the tournament – with another splendid knock in IPL 2021.

Rahul scored 98 not out off 42 balls against CSK on Thursday which took his overall tally to 626 runs in 13 matches. The right-hander scored his runs at an impressive average of 62.60 and strike rate close to 139. Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis, who played an important 76-run knock against Punjab, climbed up to the second spot.

Du Plessis has scored 546 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2021 at an average of 45.50. Meanwhile, another CSK opener – Ruturaj Gaikwad is at the third position with 533 runs in 14 matches.

Delhi Capitals experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan (501 runs) and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson (484 runs) are at the fourth and fifth slots respectively.