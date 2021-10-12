IPL 2021 Eliminator | RCB vs KKR Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders Knock Out Royal Challengers Bangalore To Enter Qualifier 2

Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 4 wickets in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The chase of 139 runs went till the final over where KKR needed 7 runs to win. Shakib Al Hasan hit a timely boundary on the first ball of the final over to take his team in Qualifier 2.

Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal kept taking wickets at regular intervals interrupting the flow of Kolkata Knight Riders’ 139-run chase. In the end, it was up to captain Eoin Morgan and Shakib al Hasan in the final over, as they needed 7 runs to win in 6 balls.

Shakib scored a boundary on the final ball and then the two batsmen finished things off with three singles in next three balls.

Earlier, Narine starred for KKR as he dismissed Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, and KS Bharat to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 139/7 in 20 overs.

Kolkata will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday.