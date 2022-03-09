iPhone SE (2022) With 5G Connectivity, A15 Bionic Chip Launched: Check Price, Specs Here

New Delhi: Apple has launched its most compact and most affordable 5G smartphone iPhone SE 2022. It is the successor to the second-generation iPhone SE that debuted in 2020 and in terms of looks and design, it doesn’t look different at all from its predecessors. The latest handset features improved internals which includes the latest A15 Bionic chipset that not only brings 5G connectivity but also offers the same processing power as the iPhone 13.

iPhone SE (2022) price in India and availability

The iPhone SE 2022 comes in three storage variants and three colourways. The base variant comes with 64GB of onboard storage and is priced at Rs. 43,900. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 48,900 while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 58,900.

iPhone SE 2022 Specifications

The iPhone SE 2022 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a tough glass on top which is also there on the screens of the iPhone 13 series device. It has a physical home button at the chin with Touch ID and comes with an IP67 rating (meaning water and dust resistant).

As mentioned above, the smartphone is powered by the latest A15 Bionic SoC which enables 5G connectivity for this iPhone SE. Apple said that the smartphone can support sub-6 GHz (2×2 MIMO) 5G.

There’s a single rear camera sensor with a 12MP lens that can take better pictures than the previous generation iPhone SE because of the powerful processor. The iPhone SE 2022 will run on iOS 15 out of the box.

Apple said that the smartphone’s battery performance has also improved significantly because of the A15 chip inside. Let’s take a look at the price of the iPhone SE 2022.