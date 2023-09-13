iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus with Dynamic Island, USB-C port, A16 Bionic launched in India

New Delhi: Apple has finally taken the wraps off the iPhone 15 series. As expected, there are four new models this time too — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. There’s a lot to unpack so here, we’re going to talk about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus first.

These two iPhones follow the same pattern as their predecessors with the iPhone 15 setting the base for the new generation, and the ‘Plus’ merely acting as its bigger twin. With the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the biggest upgrade is the Dynamic Island displays making way for the pill-shaped notch. Other than that, incremental upgrades are what you get with these two new iPhones.

iPhone 15’s price in India starts from Rs 79,900 for the 128GB base variant, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts from Rs 89,900 for the same storage option.

Take a look at the prices for all the variants below:

MODEL STORAGE PRICE iPhone 15 128GB Rs 79,900 iPhone 15 256GB Rs 89,900 iPhone 15 512GB Rs 1,09,900 iPhone 15 Plus 128GB Rs 89,900 iPhone 15 Plus 256GB Rs 99,900 iPhone 15 Plus 512GB Rs 1,19,900

You can pre-order the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus starting September 15th at 5:30 PM IST, with sales starting from September 22nd.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus: design, colours

As mentioned above, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature Dynamic Island displays that make the pill-shaped notch intuitive.

Another big upgrade is the adoption of USB-C on the iPhone 15 series as Apple finally bid goodbye to the Lightning port.

Both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with an OLED Super Retina display with up to 2000 nits peak brightness.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in a total of five colours — Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black. The new iPhones come in a textured matte finish, and a ceramic shield.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus specifications

Display: The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the Plus model has a bigger 6.7-inch display with up to 2000 nits peak brightness. Apple has, however, kept the 120Hz displays to the Pro models and the standard 60Hz for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Processor: The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are powered by the A16 Bionic chip that’s present on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Storage variants: You can get the iPhone 15 series in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Cameras: There’s a dual camera setup on the iPhone 15 series featuring a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens. Up front, there’s a 12MP front camera.

Battery life: Apple says the iPhone 15 comes with an all-day battery life, while the iPhone 15 Plus offers more. The exact battery capacity has not been disclosed yet.

Connectivity: The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with a Type-C port, replacing the Lightning port. Additionally, the iPhones support MagSafe charging.