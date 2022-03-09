iphone 13 Series Launched In New Green Colour Variant: More Details Here

New Delhi: Apple has a new colour option for its iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker has added a Green colour variant to its 2021-launched iPhone 13 and the Alpine Green to iPhone 13 Pro. Let’s take a closer look at the pricing and availability of the new Green colour variants added to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro lineup.

Apple iPhone 13 And iPhone 13 Pro Green Colour Prices In India

Apple iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini in the new green colour will be available in the same 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants, with prices starting from Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively.

While the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max in the alpine green colour option comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. Prices for these two variants start from Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900 respectively. Pre-orders from both models start from March 11, with the sales starting a week after that on March 18.

Apple iPhone 13 And iPhone 13 Pro Green Colour Specifications

Besides the colour, everything else about the iPhones is the same. You have the same Retina display, powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which now comes to the iPhone SE 2022 variant as well. The new hardware brings improved performance and longer battery life for the iPhone. The cameras see a big bump on the Pro variants.