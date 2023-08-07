Inzamam-ul-Haq Reappointed Pakistan’s Chief Selector Ahead of ICC CWC 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board has reappointed former captain and prolific batter as the men’s national team’s new chief selector.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, who was Pakistan men’s chief selector between 2016 and 2019, has once again been brought on board ahead of the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The former Pakistan captain has represented his side in 120 Tests, 378 ODIs, and one T20I between 1992 and 2007. He is Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in international cricket, having amassed 20,541 runs across formats.

In his previous tenure as the chief selector, Pakistan won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy by beating arch-rivals India by 180 runs at The Oval. He also picked the squad that won five out of the nine league games at the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales but failed to make it to the knock-out stage.

“It is an honour for me to be appointed as the chairperson of the national men’s selection committee,” Inzamam said regarding his appointment. “I am thankful to Mr Zaka Ashraf for offering me this post.

“It is wonderful to see the chairman is involving former players in the cricketing matters. I have worked previously in this role and I am eager to work in it once again.

Inzamam’s first assignment back in the role would be to pick a squad for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, which commences on 22 August, followed by the Asia Cup and later, the Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan begin their Cricket World Cup campaign on 6 October against Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The final is slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.