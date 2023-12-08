Invest India to Host 27th WAIPA World Investment Conference in New Delhi next week

New Delhi: Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Government of India, and the current President of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), under the aegis of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal trade, is set to host the 27th World Investment Conference (WIC) from December 11th to 14th, 2023, at the India International Convention & Expo Centre – Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

This year’s conference is themed “Empowering Investors: IPAs Pioneering Future Growth”. Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles will inaugurate the Conference and deliver keynote address on the Role of Trade and Investment in the Decade of Action.

The Minister will also launch the Experience India Centre, showcasing the best of India’s offerings across services, technology, and products through a variety of technologies, including virtual reality, augmented reality, interactive touch screens, and projection mapping.

WIC, an annual flagship event of WAIPA, serves as a platform for global investment promotion and innovation stakeholders. This year, the conference brings together Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs), international organizations, academia, and the private sector including startups to discuss investment policies and trends, providing a unique opportunity for collaboration, trade and investments and knowledge sharing.

Spanning over four days, the #WIC23 is set to be the largest WIC ever, with participation from more than 1000 attendees, over 50 IPAs and various multilateral agencies. Some of the marquee sessions include a Meeting of ‘IPAs of G20 Nations’ and a IPAs of G20 Compendium on Sustainable FDI, a Meeting of World Investment for Development Alliance (WIDA), a coalition of 13 multilateral organisations including UNCTAD, WEF, WBG, UNESCAP and WAIPA, a closed-room roundtable of Private Equity chaired by Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, and a roundtable on “The India Opportunity: Investing in an Emerging Economy Poised for a Fast-Track Growth”. Invest India may also release white papers on key topics such as E-Commerce, Electronics, Sustainable textiles, and Responsible AI.

Apart from hosting international speakers, WIC will also host speakers such as Mr Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, DPIIT, Mr Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, DoC, Dr. Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance, Ms Vrinda Kapoor, CEO, 3rdiTech, Mr Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm and Mr Sanjay Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge, among others. The conference will also host “The Startup-Investor Connect program”, which is designed to offer Venture capital funds and International Startups from various sectors a platform to connect on the following one or multiple opportunities with the aim of facilitating funding and showcasing cutting-edge innovation.

Aligned with the overarching theme, the WIC will feature parallel sessions focusing on Agri-Food Processing, Energy/Infrastructure, Tourism, Automotive & Machinery, ICT/Technology, and Life Sciences. These sessions will provide a detailed exploration of investment opportunities and trends within each sector across participating countries and select Indian States.

Mr Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, DPIIT: The discussions and collaborations that take place here in New Delhi will pave the way for a new era of global investment, one that is inclusive, sustainable, and driven by innovation. The conference is set to achieve clear outcomes in terms of partnership in areas of investments, trade and Research and Development for participating countries.

Nivruti Rai, President of WAIPA and MD and CEO of Invest India: The theme of this year’s conference underscores the critical role investment promotion agencies play in fostering a vibrant and sustainable investment landscape. With the right policies and partnerships, we can unlock the full potential of global investment and create a more prosperous world for all.

Invest India is the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of India, set up as a non-profit venture under the aegis of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. It facilitates and empowers all investors under the ‘Make in India’ initiative to establish, operate and expand their businesses in India.