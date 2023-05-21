Intra-State Dacoity Gang Busted In Kendrapara’s Aali, 5 Arrested

Aali: Police claims to have busted an intra-state dacoity gang with the arrest of fiver persons in Aul area of Kendrapara district on Sunday

The arrested persons have been identified as Pabitra Sethi of Rajanagar, Chinmay Tarai alias Chiku (35) of Bishiali village, Sk Rahimudin (22) of Krishnanandpur area, Sk Zahid (21), Sk Ahmed (21) of Kujang area.

Among the five arrested, Chinmay Tarai, who is said to be the mastermind has 27 cases in various police stations on charges of robberies and loots.

Aali police first detained Pabitra and Chiku and elicited more information about the dacioity gang members. Later three more accused were arrested and RS 10,500 rupees in cash, four gold bangles, two gold necklaces, five ear rings, one nose ring, one toy gun, a two-wheeler and a knife were seized from them.

According to police, Pabitra and Chiku had barged into to the house of a doctor Bansidhar Mohapatra of Gobindpur area and looted valuable at gun point. They also attacked the doctor following which he was critically injured.