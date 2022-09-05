Int’l Workshop on “Policy and Implementation issues in Containment of ABR” Held

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT School of Public Health organised an International Workshop titled “Policy and Implementation Issues in Containment of Antibiotic Resistance (ABR)” on 26th August 2022 on a hybrid mode at KIIT-DU.

This workshop is part of the activities of the project “Risk Management and Prevention of Antibiotic Resistance | PREVENT IT” project funded by the European Commission.

The workshop had the resource persons from India, Other countries and Organizations namely World Health Organizations (WHO), Country Office for India, New Delhi; University of Milan, Italy and Rīga Stradiņš University, Latvia (from Europe), Symbiosis International Deemed University, Pune; Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal; Kasturba Medical College, Manipal; Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kochi; Chitkara University, Punjab; KIIT Deemed to be University (from India); Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Odisha and Voluntary Health Association of Tripura, India.

The participants of the workshop were from KSPH; KIMS; KINS; KIDS; KSOM; Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC); Indian Institute of Public Health, Bhubaneswar; UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

The technical session of the workshop had 8 presentations; namely ‘Global and National Action Plan on AMR – Policy and Implementation issues in containment of AMR’ by Dr. Anuj Sharma; ‘Role of Animal Sector and antibiotics resistance: Situations, solutions, and way forward’ by Prof. Dr. Alfonso Zecconi;‘Development newer antibiotics: Issues and challenges’ by Dr. Umberto Musazzi (Fixed-term Research Fellow, Department of Pharmaceuticals Sciences, University of Milan); ‘Diagnostics of ABR: Options, Availability and Challenges in developing countries’ by Ms. Ujjaini Saha (Research Fellow Symbiosis School of Biological Sciences, Symbiosis International Deemed University);‘Pharmacovigilance and post-marketing in containment of ABR’ by Dr. Paolo Rocco; ‘Community Awareness in containment of ABR: Experience from India’ by Mr. Sujit Ghosh (Assistant Director, Voluntary health Association of Tripura, Tripura, India); Monitoring and Evaluation Framework of National and State Action Plan of India in AMR by Dr Fathima Shameen and Dr Arya S Kumar from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham,Kochi; Evidence informed framework for prevention and control of ABR By Dr Sanjay Pattanshetty (Online) [HOD, Dept. of Global Health, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal] and Dr. Rakshita K, Associate Researcher, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal.

The last session of the workshop was the panel discussion on the theme ‘Partnership and collaboration among Government, Academic Institutions and NGOs towards containment of ABR’.

Prof. (Dr) Sudhir Kumar Satpathy, Director of KIIT School of Public Health, delivered the Introductory Remarks of the workshop while Prof. Himanshu Sekhar Pradhan gave the concluding remark of the workshop.