Internet suspended; Sec 144 imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district after CM event venue was put on fire

Manipur: After an unruly mob set fire to an open gym constructed at PT Sports Complex in New Lamka, Churachandpur District yesterday which was to be inaugurated by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the state administration has decided that the internet connectivity will be temporarily suspended and Section 144 imposed in Churachandpur district of the state.

“A total shutdown in Churachandpur district has been called by Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Form (ITLF) from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm of 28/04/2023 and that there is likelihood of mobilization of the public for protest through social media and networking sites which could lead to escalation of public unrest and unlawful activities in Churachandpur district. It is, therefore, requested to kindly consider curting/suspension of internet/mobile data in Churachandpur district with immediate effect and until the situation improves,” according to a official order.

Earlier, an unruly mob vandalised and set on fire on Thursday night around 9 pm, the venue where Chief Minister N Biren Singh is scheduled to attend a programme the next day at New Lamka in Churachandpur district.

Local police quickly swung into action and dispersed the mob but not before the venue was damaged with hundreds of burning chairs.

The agitated mobs managed to partially torched the newly set-up open gym at PT Sports complex at New Lamka which Biren Singh is slated to inaugurate on Friday afternoon, police said.

Besides the inauguration of the open gym, Biren is also scheduled to attend another function organised by a local at Sadbhavna Mandap.

The mob attack happened as the Indigenous Tribe Leaders Forum called for a total Churachandpur shutdown from 8 am to 4 pm. The Forum claimed that despite repeated submission of memorandums to the government protesting an ongoing eviction drive to clear reserved forested areas of farmers and otehr tribal settlers, “the government has shown no sign of willingness or sincerity in addressing the plight of the people.”