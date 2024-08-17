Internet suspended amidst communal tensions in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

Udaipur: Internet services were suspended for 24 hours in Udaipur, Rajasthan following communal violence, and authorities prohibited public assemblies in the city.

After a mob threw stones and ignited three or four vehicles, the police took action. To reduce further damage amid rising tensions, markets including Bapu Bazar, Hathipole, Ghanta Ghar, Chetak Circle, and surrounding areas were closed by evening.

The conflict escalated when a shopping mall was stoned, damaging the glass fronts of multiple shops, as PTI reported. Moreover, a large crowd assembled outside the government hospital but was later dispersed by law enforcement.

The unrest in Udaipur was triggered by an event in which a Class 10 student was allegedly attacked with a knife by another student at a government school. In response to the attack, members of certain Hindu groups convened at Madhuban in the city, escalating to violence.