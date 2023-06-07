Internet Suspended After Clash Over Post On Aurangzeb In Maharastra’s Kolhapur

Mumbai: Kolhapur on Wednesday allegedly over objectional social media posts on Aurangzeb. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appealed for peace.

A bandh and protest were called by the organisations after tension broke out in the city after someone allegedly posted objectionable posts on social media with a reference to Aurangzeb. “It’s the government’s responsibility to maintain law and order in the state. I also appeal to the public for peace and calm. Police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty,” CM Shinde said.

Internet services has also been suspended in view of the clashes to contain the situation.