Internet Services Suspended In Nuh, Section 144 Imposed

New Delhi: Haryana government on Thursday imposed section 144 in Nuh district and suspended all types of internet services for two days in the district to maintain law and order. Internet services will remain suspended from 10 am on September 15 to 12 am on September 16.

“We have imposed Section 144 CrPcin Nuh and we have also requested people to offer Friday prayers at their homes”, SP Nuh said in a statement.

“Nuh vide his request dated 14.09.2023 that there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public & private property and disturbance of public peace & tranquility in the district”, Deputy commissioner of Nuh district said.

“And whereas, there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Nuh on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being/could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services”, a government statement read.

“In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for Facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities”.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred upon me by virtue of Section 5 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to be read along with Rule (2) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, 1, Home Secretary, Haryana do hereby order the suspension of the mobile internet services(2G/3G/4G/5G/CDMA/GPRS). bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of district Nuh of Haryana State. All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order”.

“It is emphasized that this order is being issued after taking utmost care of public convenience by exempting individual SMS, mobile recharge, banking SMS, Voice calls, internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and domestic households, thus not affecting the commercial/financial interest of the State and basic domestic needs of individuals”.

“This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of District Nuh in the state of Haryana and shall be in force w.e.f. 15.09.2023 (10:00hrs) to 16.09.2023 (23:59hrs). This order is being passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation as explained in earlier paragraphs. Any person found guilty of violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legalaction under relevant provisions”.