Internet Services Suspended After Police Action Against Khalistani Sympathiser Amritpal Singh In Punjab

New Delhi: Mobile internet services have been restricted in several districts of Punjab as the state police launched action against Khalistani sympathiser ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, news agency ANI reported. According to report, the mobile internet services will remain suspended till Sunday.

“All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety,” a statement issued by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Punjab, said.

According to reports, police arrested six of his aides while Amritpal Singh managed to flee. Police are still searching for him.

As the internet services was suspended, the Punjab Police urged people to maintain peace and harmony and not to spread fake news, panic or hate speech. “Punjab Police is working to maintain law and order,” the Punjab Police tweeted