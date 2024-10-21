Mumbai: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 has set social media abuzz, thanks to a heated exchange between contestants Karanveer Mehra and Avinash Mishra. The internet is showering praise on Karanveer for his sharp and witty retorts during the confrontation.

The drama unfolded during a task where Karanveer was asked to create a taco symbolizing Avinash’s qualities. In a playful yet pointed move, Karanveer attempted to force-feed the taco to Avinash, spilling it all over him. This act sparked a verbal duel, with Avinash warning Karanveer to refrain from making comments about his family.

Today's episode confirms that #KaranveerMehra is definitely going to be on top! 👏 The way he handled the kid trying to bully and provoke him in front of the guest was just commendable. Didn’t give the attention seeker any attention… Moj kar di! 🔥 #BiggBoss18 #WeekendKaVaar… pic.twitter.com/ev38TfzVVk — no context video & memes (@vivek_karmalkar) October 20, 2024

Karanveer’s calm demeanor and clever comebacks won the hearts of viewers. At one point, he quipped, “Papa aa gaye hai, don’t worry” (Papa is here, don’t worry), which further infuriated Avinash1. Despite Avinash’s threats and insults, Karanveer maintained his composure, making him a fan favorite.

The incident has divided the internet, with many users supporting Karanveer for his humor and poise. Memes and tweets celebrating his takedown of Avinash have flooded social media platforms, with hashtags like #TeamKaranveer trending.

This isn’t the first time the two contestants have clashed. Their ongoing rivalry has been a major highlight of the season, keeping viewers hooked. As the show progresses, fans are eagerly anticipating more such entertaining moments.

