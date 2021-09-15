Internet goes frenzy over ‘Dum Maaro Dum’-inspired iPhone launch video

New York: Apple’s launch event generates a lot of user interest every year. But this time, Apple added an interesting twist to the product launch video this year.

The iPhone 13 launch video from Apple uses a ‘Dum Maaro Dum’-inspired tune to describe the features of its newest phone. The music played during the Apple event 2021 too, when the company’s CEO Tim Cook arrived to present the product line-up at the auditorium in Apple’s headquarters.

The iconic tune has been included at the very beginning of the promotional video as a part of the ‘Work All Day’ song by artist Footsie. The guitar rendition of the popular song was hard to miss.

The new iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max starts at $1,099, with wireless carriers offering trade-ins of up to $1,000. The company also updated its iPad mini with 5G connectivity and a reworked design that makes it look like the higher-end iPad Air and Pro models. The new iPads will start at $329 and the Mini at $499. All the newly launched products will be available from next week.