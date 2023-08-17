Internet divided! Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor asks her to ‘wipe off’ her lipstick

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most loved star couples in contemporary Bollywood. However, Alia Bhatt recently revealed some titbits about their relationship, which has left the netizens divided.

In a recent video posted by Vogue India, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress shared some interesting make-up tips that work for her, with her fans and followers. Alia Bhatt, who spoke about her favorite lipstick-applying technique in the video, also shared the details of her favorite brand, which she used even on her wedding day. However, what caught the netizens’ attention is, Alia’s revelation about her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to her makeup routine

The celebrated actress revealed that she wipes off her lipstick a bit immediately after applying it on her lips, to attain a ‘faded’ look. According to Alia Bhatt, her husband Ranbir dislikes it when she applies a thick coat of lipstick. “Because one thing, My husband… when he wasn’t my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well… He would be like ‘Wipe that off, wipe that off’ because he loves the natural color of my lips,” explained her in the video.

However, Alia Bhatt’s fun revelation has left the internet divided. The Brahmastra pair’s loyal fans and netizens are going gaga over their bond, and are calling their exchanges ‘simply adorable’. The admirers of the star couple have opined that the Animal actor is like any other regular man, who loves to see his wife in her most authentic self.

However, another major group of netizens is not happy with the actress’s revelation and pointed out that Ranbir Kapoor’s behavior is nothing but a major red flag. “Ranbir does sound like a toxic husband!” wrote a user in the comments section of Vogue’s video. “The way she keeps mentioning how Ranbir sometimes feels like she is asking for help,” stated a follower.

“The more I listen about Ranbir Kapoor the more I feel scared for her. If your bf/husband is telling you to wipe your lipstick that is the biggest sign for you to run! It is not cute or funny at all! Can not believe the most celebrated actress at this moment of India is going through this,” commented a concerned fan. “She is literally glorifying such misogynistic behavior. But why? Well, she might think it’s cute but it’s not,” wrote another fan.